Hershey's quarterly sales beat estimates

FILE PHOTO: Hershey's chocolates are pictured for sale on a store shelf in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Hershey Co’s quarterly revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the chocolate maker benefited from its snacking brands acquisitions.

Sales rose 2.3 percent to $2.02 billion, narrowly beating the average analyst estimate of $2 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the Pennsylvania-based company fell to $304.4 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $350.2 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.