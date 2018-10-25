FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hershey's quarterly sales miss estimates

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Confectioner Hershey Co (HSY.N) reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as growth in the Kisses and Reese peanut buttercups maker’s recently bought snack brands failed to offset a drop in sales of sugary chocolates.

FILE PHOTO: Hershey's chocolate bars are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Net income attributable to Hershey fell to $263.71 million, or $1.25 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $273.30 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 2.3 percent to $2.08 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $2.09 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

