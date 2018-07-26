FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 11:20 AM / in 16 minutes

Hershey's quarterly sales rise 5.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chocolate maker Hershey Co (HSY.N) reported a 5.3 percent rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its popular chocolates such as Hershey’s Kisses and Kit Kat in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Hershey's chocolate bars are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Net income attributable to the company rose to $226.9 million, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, from $203.5 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose to $1.75 billion from $1.66 billion.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

