FILE PHOTO: A Hertz rental car location is pictured in Pasadena, California U.S., February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) on Monday appointed Paul Stone as its chief executive officer.

Stone was most recently Hertz’s executive vice president and North America chief retail operations officer. He replaces Kathryn Marinello, who will remain with the company in a consulting position for up to one year.