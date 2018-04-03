FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 3:13 PM / in a day

Macquarie, Goldman Sachs funds to buy port terminal group HES International: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Infrastructure funds managed by Macquarie and Goldman Sachs have agreed to buy Dutch port terminals operator HES International from owners Riverstone and The Carlyle Group, they said on Tuesday.

Terms were not disclosed. Reuters reported in February that Macquarie and Goldman funds were poised to buy HES for around 2 billion euros ($2.45 billion).

HES is one of the largest diversified port terminals businesses in Europe with 18 dry and liquid bulk terminals.

Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman

