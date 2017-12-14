FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 10:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Elliott seeks to remove CEO John Hess of Hess Corp: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp is readying for a new fight with U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp (HES.N) hoping it can remove its Chief Executive John Hess, or push him to sell all or part of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - John Hess, CEO of the Hess Corporation, speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

New-York based Elliott, which owns 6.7 percent of Hess, is seeking changes including a dividend cut in “favor of stock buybacks”, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    A Hess spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

    Elliott Management had earlier called for the break up of the company and said it may nominate directors to its board.

    Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru

