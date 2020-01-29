Oil producer Hess reports bigger quarterly loss

Pumpjacks taken out of production temporarily stand idle at a Hess site while new wells are fracked near Williston, North Dakota November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH 'BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD 24 OCT' FOR ALL IMAGES

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp (HES.N) reported a bigger adjusted quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower realized selling prices of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Adjusted net loss widened to $180 million, or 60 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $77 million, or 31 cents per share, last year.

The New York-based company said total production, excluding Libya, rose to 316,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 267,000 boe/d.