FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hess shuts Gulf of Mexico assets after Enchilada fire
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Deals
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 13, 2017 / 1:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hess shuts Gulf of Mexico assets after Enchilada fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp said on Monday it had halted production at its Baldpate, Conger and Penn State fields due to a fire at Royal Dutch Shell’s Enchilada platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Last week, Shell shut its Enchilada platform after a fire caused injuries to two people.

Production is also shut in at the Shell-operated Llano field, where Hess has a 50 percent stake, Hess said.

The fields produce about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.