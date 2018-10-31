Hess Corp posts first quarterly profit in about 4 years

Pumpjacks taken out of production temporarily stand idle at a Hess site while new wells are fracked near Williston, North Dakota November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp (HES.N) posted its first quarterly profit since 2014 on Wednesday, benefiting from a recovery in crude prices and a gain of $280 million from the sale of some assets in the Permian basin.

Net income attributable to Hess was $52 million, or 14 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of $624 million, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.

Total production, excluding Libya, came in at 279,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).