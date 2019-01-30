January 30, 2019 / 12:38 PM / in 20 minutes

Hess Corp posts smaller quarterly loss

1 Min Read

Pumpjacks taken out of production temporarily stand idle at a Hess site while new wells are fracked near Williston, North Dakota November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp on Wednesday reported a smaller quarterly loss from a year earlier, when the company recorded a $1.70 billion charge related to the reduction in the value of some of its Gulf of Mexico assets.

Net loss attributable to Hess narrowed to $4 million, or 5 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.68 billion, or $8.57 per share, a year earlier.

Total production, excluding Libya, was 267,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boe/d), down from 282,000 boe/d, a year ago.

Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below