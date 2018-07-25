Hess Corp quarterly loss narrows on higher oil prices

(Reuters) - Hess Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday as the oil and gas producer raked in more money per barrel even as production fell, thanks to higher U.S. crude prices.

The company’s average realized price of crude oil jumped 36 percent to $62.65 per barrel, while production fell to 247,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day boe/d, excluding its operations in Libya, from 294,000 boe/d, a year earlier.

Crude prices rose more than 18 percent in the second quarter and topped $75 a barrel at June end.

Hess, which is the third-largest producer in the Bakken shale formation in North Dakota, has been investing heavily in an oil development project off the coast of Guyana along with Exxon Mobil Corp.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $130 million, or 48 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $449 million or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company lost 23 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.