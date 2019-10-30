Commodities
October 30, 2019 / 11:47 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Hess posts quarterly loss on lower oil, natural gas prices

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pumpjacks taken out of production temporarily stand idle at a Hess site while new wells are fracked near Williston, North Dakota November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

(Reuters) - Hess Corp (HES.N) reported a quarterly adjusted loss on Wednesday, hit by lower oil and natural gas prices.

Adjusted net loss attributable to the company was $98 million, or 32 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $29 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

The New York-based company said net production, excluding Libya, rose to 290,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 279,000 boe/d.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

