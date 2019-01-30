Hess production tops estimates on Bakken, Gulf of Mexico strength

Pumpjacks taken out of production temporarily stand idle at a Hess site while new wells are fracked near Williston, North Dakota November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp’s fourth-quarter production beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, driven by higher output in the Bakken shale region and off the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Total production for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 289,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boe/d), down from 300,000 boe/d a year earlier. Analysts were expecting 271,908 boe/d, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The United States has overtaken Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world’s biggest crude producer. Output is approaching 12 million barrels per day (bpd).

Average realised selling price, excluding hedging, rose to $58.11 per barrel in the fourth quarter, from $57.32 per barrel a year-ago.

Net loss attributable to Hess narrowed to $4 million, or 5 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.68 billion, or $8.57 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of 31 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 41 cents per share.