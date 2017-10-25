FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hess Corp says Harvey to still affect production
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 25, 2017 / 11:44 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Hess Corp says Harvey to still affect production

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Hess Corp (HES.N) reported a bigger loss and said production in the current quarter is still being hindered by the disruptions that Hurricane Harvey caused.

Hess said last month that the downtime due to Harvey resulted in a loss of production of several thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter (boepd).

On Wednesday, Hess said U.S. Gulf of Mexico production in the third quarter fell about 3.3 percent to 59,000 boepd, while total production, excluding Libya, fell 4.8 percent.

Harvey tore through Corpus Christi in southern Texas on Aug. 25, drenching the Houston area with historic rains, and knocking off nearly a fifth of U.S. oil-refining capacity in the Gulf Coast.

Total revenue rose 39 percent to $1.67 billion, benefiting from an increase in average realized prices for crude oil.

Net loss attributable to Hess was $624 million, or $2.02 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $339 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Hess said the latest quarter results included an impairment charge of $2.5 billion.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.