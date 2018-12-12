Hess Corp sees oil output growing 10 percent per year through 2025

Pumpjacks taken out of production temporarily stand idle at a Hess site while new wells are fracked near Williston, North Dakota November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp said Wednesday it expects output of barrels of oil equivalent to grow more than 10 percent per year compounded through 2025, citing higher growth opportunities at its Bakken shale and offshore Guyana projects.

The company projects higher margins will drive compound annual cash flow growth of 20 percent through 2025, it announced ahead of a meeting with investors. Hess pledged in a statement to “prioritize return of capital to shareholders” from additional cash flows.