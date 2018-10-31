Hess points to higher E&P budget for 2019

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp (HES.N) said on Wednesday its exploration and production budget in 2019 would be closer to $3 billion.

The company said it expects capital expenditure to average about $3 billion through 2025, up from its current-year forecast of $2.1 billion.

Chief Financial Officer John Rielly also said, on a call with analysts, the company plans to bring 50 percent more wells online in its Bakken oilfield in 2019, compared to 2018.