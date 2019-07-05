Norwegian prosecutor won't appeal verdict on Hexagon's Rollen, making his acquittal final

OSLO (Reuters) - The prosecutor in the insider share trading case brought against Ola Rollen, chief executive of Swedish firm Hexagon (HEXAb.ST), will not challenge the verdict, the prosecutor said on Friday, making Rollen’s acquittal final.

An Oslo appeals court found Rollen not guilty on June 26, upholding the verdict of a lower court.

One of Sweden’s best known business leaders, Rollen had always denied any wrongdoing and continued to run Hexagon, which he has led since 2000, transforming it into a $19 billion technology market leader.