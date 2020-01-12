Deals
January 12, 2020

Hexcel and Woodward combine in merger valued at over $6 billion

(Reuters) - Hexcel Corp (HXL.N), a composites technology company, and aircraft and industrial parts maker Woodward Inc (WWD.O) said on Sunday they would combine in an all-stock merger of equals to create an integrated systems provider for the aerospace and industrial sectors.

The deal is valued about $6.43 billion based on Reuters calculations using Friday’s closing stock prices of $121.96 for Woodward and $72.91 for Hexcel.

The companies said existing Woodward shareholders will own approximately 55% and existing Hexcel shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis after the completion of the merger.

The combined company will be named Woodward Hexcel and is expected to generate net revenues of about $5.3 billion and EBITDA of $1.1 billion.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio

