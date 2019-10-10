Business News
October 10, 2019 / 12:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pot producer Hexo withdraws 2020 forecast, shares dive

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Hexo Corp logo is pictured behind cannabis plants at their facilities in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) withdrew its forecast for next year on Thursday, citing regulatory uncertainty around the cannabis market and a slower rollout of its retail stores, driving shares down 18%.

“Slower than expected store rollouts, a delay in government approval for cannabis derivative products and early signs of pricing pressure are being felt nationally,” the company said in a statement.

“The delay in retail store openings in our major markets has meant that the access to a majority of the target customers has been limited.”

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below