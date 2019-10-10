Pot producer Hexo withdraws 2020 forecast, shares dive

(Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) withdrew its forecast for next year on Thursday, citing regulatory uncertainty around the cannabis market and a slower rollout of its retail stores, driving shares down 18%.
“Slower than expected store rollouts, a delay in government approval for cannabis derivative products and early signs of pricing pressure are being felt nationally,” the company said in a statement.
“The delay in retail store openings in our major markets has meant that the access to a majority of the target customers has been limited.”
