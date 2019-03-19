Jones Lang LaSalle to buy capital markets services provider HFF for $2 billion

(Reuters) - Real estate services provider Jones Lang LaSalle Inc said on Tuesday it will buy capital markets services provider HFF Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at about $2 billion.

HFF shareholders will get $24.63 in cash and 0.1505 JLL shares for each HFF share held, for a total offering price of $49.16 per share, representing a premium of 5.7 percent to HFF's Monday close. (reut.rs/2OdCi21)

The deal will allow JLL to rapidly scale its U.S. capital markets presence, accelerate growth of its debt advisory business in Europe and Asia Pacific, the companies said.

The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019, will be accretive to adjusted earnings per share for the combined company in the first full financial year after completion.

Upon closing of the transaction, JLL shareholders are expected to own about 87 percent of the combined company and HFF shareholders the remaining 13 percent.

JP Morgan was JLL’s financial adviser and Sidley Austin LLP JLL’s legal counsel. Morgan Stanley & Co LLC was financial adviser for HFF and Dechert LLP was legal counsel to HFF.