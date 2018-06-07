FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Zhejiang Geely, Tencent to buy 49 percent stake in China Railway unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) have won a bid to acquire a 49-percent stake in a subsidiary of state-owned China Railway Corp, Geely said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Tencent sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The aim of the deal is to create a three-way joint venture that hopes to provide a one-stop platform for WiFi access to train users, the company added in a statement.

    Geely [GEELY.UL] officials would not describe the value of the joint bid with Tencent for the stake in High Speed Network Technology Co, but according to a filing on the China Beijing Equity Exchange the winning bid submitted for the stake was 4.3 billion yuan ($672.52 million).

    “Geely sees itself transforming away from pure manufacturing and into intelligent manufacturing and smart services with the development of a fully developed ecosystem,” said a Geely spokesman, when asked about the investment. 

    Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Himani Sarkar

