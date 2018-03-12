FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
March 12, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hikma plans new clinical study over generic Advair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said on Monday it plans a new clinical study on its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s popular lung drug Advair, as it looks to resolve an ongoing dispute with the Food and Drug Administration over plans to launch the drug in the U.S.

The Jordan-based firm said its expects to submit a response to the FDA with new clinical data in 2019, and hopes to start patient enrolment for the study in the coming weeks.

Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.