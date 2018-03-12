Hikma plans new clinical study over generic Advair

(Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said on Monday it plans a new clinical study on its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s popular lung drug Advair, as it looks to resolve an ongoing dispute with the Food and Drug Administration over plans to launch the drug in the U.S.

The Jordan-based firm said its expects to submit a response to the FDA with new clinical data in 2019, and hopes to start patient enrolment for the study in the coming weeks.