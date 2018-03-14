FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Drugmaker Hikma posts lower-than-expected 2017 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK.L) reported lower-than-expected full-year core earnings on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its generic drugs business.

    The Jordan-based drugmaker said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 5 percent to $468 million for the year ended Dec. 31, missing analysts’ estimate of $469.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Revenue fell marginally to $1.94 billion, in line with estimates.

    Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

