Germany's pharma firm Boehringer to offload stake in drugmaker Hikma

(Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK.L) said on Monday investor Boehringer Ingelheim would sell up to 28 million shares in the London-listed drugmaker, or shares worth about 700 million pounds ($871.43 million), according to a bookrunner for the deal.

The drugmaker said it will simultaneously seek to buy back shares worth not more than 295 million pounds from Germany-based private pharmaceutical firm Boehringer.

Boehringer currently holds about 16.4% of Hikma’s share capital and voting rights.