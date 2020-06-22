Deals
June 22, 2020 / 5:06 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Germany's pharma firm Boehringer to offload stake in drugmaker Hikma

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK.L) said on Monday investor Boehringer Ingelheim would sell up to 28 million shares in the London-listed drugmaker, or shares worth about 700 million pounds ($871.43 million), according to a bookrunner for the deal.

The drugmaker said it will simultaneously seek to buy back shares worth not more than 295 million pounds from Germany-based private pharmaceutical firm Boehringer.

Boehringer currently holds about 16.4% of Hikma’s share capital and voting rights.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below