China's Hikvision says takes cybersecurity seriously: China Daily

FILE PHOTO: A Hikvision logo is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd takes cybersecurity seriously and abides by applicable laws and rules wherever it operates, the China Daily newspaper quoted the company on Thursday as saying.

“Hikvision takes cybersecurity very seriously as a company and follows all applicable laws and regulations in the markets we operate in,” it cited the company as telling the newspaper.

“The company has already retained a human rights expert and former U.S. ambassador Pierre-Richard Prosper to advise the company regarding human rights compliance,” it added.