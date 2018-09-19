China's Hillhouse Capital raises $10.6 billion in latest round

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hillhouse Capital, an investor in top Chinese technology firms including Tencent (0700.HK) and Baidu (BIDU.O), has closed its latest funding round at $10.6 billion, it said, making it the region’s biggest private equity capital raising.

The new fund, Hillhouse Fund IV, will look for investment opportunities across the healthcare, consumer, technology and services sectors globally, with a focus on Asia, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investment firm, founded in 2005 by Zhang Lei with seed funds from Yale University’s endowment, is among several China-focused investment managers that have funds in both U.S. and Chinese currencies.