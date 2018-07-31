FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hilton rebrands three Dubai hotels after Marriott contract ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is to rebrand three Dubai hotels owned by Al Habtoor Group which were managed until recently by Marriot International.

Hilton and Al Habtoor Group said on Tuesday the hotels near Dubai’s popular downtown district will be rebranded under a franchise agreement which is effective from August 1.

The hotels, now managed by Al Habtoor Group, will be rebranded as Habtoor Palace - LXR Hotels & Resorts, V Hotel - Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.

Marriott and Al Habtoor Group said earlier this month that Marriott would no longer manage or be associated with the hotels which had carried the St. Regis, W Hotels, and Westin Hotels brands.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alexander Smith

