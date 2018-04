(Reuters) - Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s (HLT.N) quarterly profit more than tripled on Thursday, as more people booked rooms at higher prices.

The logo of Hilton hotel is seen in Batumi, Georgia, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/File Photo

Hilton posted net income attributable to stockholders of $161 million, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March. 31, compared with $47 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.07 billion from $1.90 billion.