Hilton announces secondary offering by China's HNA

(Reuters) - U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) said on Monday a selling stockholder affiliated with China’s HNA Tourism Group Co Ltd had commenced a secondary offering of about 63 million shares of Hilton common stock.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Hilton hotel is seen in Batumi, Georgia, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/File Photo

HNA Tourism Group, Hilton’s biggest stockholder with a 26 percent stake, owned about 82.5 million shares as of April 5.

HNA Group Co Ltd, the parent of HNA Tourism Group, said last week it would sell some or all of its $6.3 billion stake in Hilton.