(Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) said on Friday private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) has decided to exit the hotel chain operator by selling about 5.8 percent, or 15.8 million shares, of its shares.

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), New York, NY, U.S., April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Hilton said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Blackstone took the company public in December 2013, about six years after taking it private in a $26 billion leveraged buyout.