Hisense to start TV set production in Slovenia in January

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - China’s household appliances maker Hisense (000921.SZ) plans to start producing TV sets in Slovenia in January 2021, creating about 350 jobs in the country, Hisense said on Monday.

Production would be approximately 1.5 million TV sets in 2021 and rise to 4 million sets in the following years, spokeswoman Mateja Celin told Reuters, without giving a specific timeframe.

She also did not specify how many jobs would be lost in the Czech Republic, where Hisense is producing TV sets at present.

But she said the company expected fewer job cuts this year in Europe as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis than the 2,200, or 23% of its workforce in the region, Hisense announced in April.