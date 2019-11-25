Hitachi nearing deal to sell chemical unit to Showa Denko: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Hitachi Ltd. is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) is nearing a deal to sell its unit Hitachi Chemical (4217.T) to Showa Denko (4004.T) in a transaction that could be worth about 950 billion yen ($8.74 billion), the Nikkei reported on Monday.

If a deal is reached, Showa Denko, a chemical engineering group, would purchase Hitachi’s 51% stake in Hitachi Chemical, then buy the rest of the shares through a tender offer, the report said.

Hitachi and Showa Denko were not immediately available to comment outside of business hours.