Japan
November 25, 2019 / 4:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hitachi nearing deal to sell chemical unit to Showa Denko: Nikkei

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Hitachi Ltd. is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) is nearing a deal to sell its unit Hitachi Chemical (4217.T) to Showa Denko (4004.T) in a transaction that could be worth about 950 billion yen ($8.74 billion), the Nikkei reported on Monday.

If a deal is reached, Showa Denko, a chemical engineering group, would purchase Hitachi’s 51% stake in Hitachi Chemical, then buy the rest of the shares through a tender offer, the report said.

Hitachi and Showa Denko were not immediately available to comment outside of business hours.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below