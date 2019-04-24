Japan's Hitachi plans to sell chemical unit: Nikkei

(Reuters) - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd plans to sell its listed chemical unit as it streamlines its business portfolio, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd has a market value of about 545.75 billion yen ($4.87 billion) based on Wednesday’s closing price of 2,621 yen per share.

Hitachi aims to start taking bids as early as May, Nikkei said, citing interest from domestic rivals and U.S. private equity giants KKR & Co Ltd and The Carlyle Group.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Mitsui Chemicals and Sumitomo Chemical are reportedly interested, the Japanese newspaper added.