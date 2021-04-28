Hitachi to sell metals unit to Bain for 382 billion yen

TOKYO (Reuters) -Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell Hitachi Metals Ltd to funds including global private equity firm Bain Capital for 382 billion yen ($3.51 billion), the latest Hitachi’s divestiture of businesses.

Japanese industrial conglomerate will sell 53.45% shares of its metals unit. The offer price is 2,181 yen per share, which has a premium of 15.8% Tuesday’s closing price, Hitachi Metals said in a statement.

The tender offer bid, which is expected to start in November, comes as Hitachi moves to final stages of business overhaul. It has sold chemical unit Hitachi Chemical Co to Showa Denko and diagnostic imaging business to Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

($1 = 108.9500 yen)