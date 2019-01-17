UK committed to nuclear power after Hitachi decision: PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is committed to the nuclear power sector, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday, after Japan’s Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) froze a 3 trillion yen ($28 billion) nuclear power project in Wales.

Hitachi had called on the British government to boost financial support for the project.

“Any deal needs to deliver for UK consumers and taxpayer. Despite extensive negotiation and hard work by all sides, the government and Hitachi have been unable to reach agreement to proceed at this stage. The government is committed to the nuclear sector,” the spokesman said.