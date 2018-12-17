Hitachi has not given up yet on UK nuclear project - executive

A logo of Hitachi Ltd. is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd has not given up yet on its nuclear project in Britain, a senior executive said on Monday, denying recent media reports that it was considering scrapping the 3 trillion yen ($26.61 billion) project.

“Britain and Japan are both making efforts,” Executive Vice President and Executive Officer Toshikazu Nishino said at a briefing on Hitachi’s acquisition of ABB’s power grid business.

“It’s not an easy negotiation, but we haven’t given up and are still working on it,” he said.

The comments come after Japan’s TV Asahi reported the firm is considering scrapping the project in Britain due to projections of further increases in construction costs.