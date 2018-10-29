FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 29, 2018 / 12:56 AM / a few seconds ago

Hitachi Chemical shares slump after reports of falsified tests

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Hitachi Chemical Co (4217.T) slumped more than 14 percent on Monday following media reports that it had falsified inspections for a material used in semiconductors.

Hitachi Chemical notified its customers of the inspection misconduct for the material used to protect semiconductor chips from scratches and debris, local media reports said at the weekend.

The company said in a statement on Saturday a committee of external experts was investigating the issue. It said it would announce the results as soon as it received a report from the committee.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.