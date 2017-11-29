FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong listing would help Aramco with huge Chinese demand for IPO: HKEX CEO
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
World
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Breakingviews
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong listing would help Aramco with huge Chinese demand for IPO: HKEX CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) (0388.HK) Chief Executive Charles Li said a Hong Kong listing by Saudi Aramco would help the oil giant to anchor huge Chinese demand for its planned IPO.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

“It’s going to provide compelling benefit because they are able to use the listing to anchor very massive Chinese demand at the IPO,” Li told Reuters in an interview in Singapore, where HKEX opened its first overseas office on Wednesday.

Saudi Aramco’s CEO said in October that exchanges such as New York, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong have been looked at for a partial listing of the state company’s planned $100 billion IPO.

“It will become a great platform for the two major sovereigns to use that as a potential platform for broader level of financial or strategic investment decisions,” Li said, referring to China and Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.