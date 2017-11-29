Hong Kong listing would help Aramco with huge Chinese demand for IPO: HKEX CEO

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) (0388.HK) Chief Executive Charles Li said a Hong Kong listing by Saudi Aramco would help the oil giant to anchor huge Chinese demand for its planned IPO.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

“It’s going to provide compelling benefit because they are able to use the listing to anchor very massive Chinese demand at the IPO,” Li told Reuters in an interview in Singapore, where HKEX opened its first overseas office on Wednesday.

Saudi Aramco’s CEO said in October that exchanges such as New York, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong have been looked at for a partial listing of the state company’s planned $100 billion IPO.

“It will become a great platform for the two major sovereigns to use that as a potential platform for broader level of financial or strategic investment decisions,” Li said, referring to China and Saudi Arabia.