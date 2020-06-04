HKEX CEO says many U.S.-listed Chinese firms to list in Hong Kong

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing (HKEX) Charles Li speaks during a Reuters Breakingviews event in Hong Kong, China, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock exchange expects many U.S.-listed Chinese firms to list on its bourse this year, in part because of U.S. political pressure following China’s new national security legislation on Hong Kong, the head of the exchange said on Thursday.

“This is going to be a big year for IPOs, including both huge IPOs from China, but very substantial returnees, what we call them, from the United States,” Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK), said via webcast at an industry conference held by Piper Sandler.