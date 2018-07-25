Hong Kong exchange delays plans to allow companies to hold weighted voting rights

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong exchange operator said on Wednesday it would delay changes that would allow companies to hold shares with more voting rights, as more time was needed for investors to become accustomed to its recent rule changes.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388.HK) (HKEX) said it would not launch a consultation proposing to allow companies to hold weighted voting rights (WVR) as had been planned.

Instead it planned to discuss the matter further with stakeholders to develop a broader consensus, it said in a statement.