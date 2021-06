FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) is seen at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd will launch a consultation on rule changes in the third quarter of this year to allow special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to list in the city, a summary of a meeting of the city’s top finance officials published on Friday showed.

Rival Singapore Exchange launched a consultation on allowing SPACs earlier this year.