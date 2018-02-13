FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 1:32 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

HNA unit shares set to jump 15 percent after it sells HK sites for $2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co Ltd (0687.HK), a unit of HNA Group, were set to surge 15 percent on Tuesday after it agreed to sell two sites in the city to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK) for $2 billion.

    The stock was set to open at HK$2.42, compared to a 1.3 percent rise for the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

    Shares of Henderson Land were set to open up 1 percent at HK$49.55.

    The HNA unit said it would sell the two Hong Kong sites to Henderson Land for HK$16 billion ($2 billion), a deal expected to be completed on Feb. 14.

    Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
