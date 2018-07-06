China's HNA Group says Chen to become sole chairman

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group said on Friday co-founder Chen Feng will become its sole chairman after Co-Chairman Wang Jian died during a business trip in France this week.

FILE PHOTO: HNA Group Chairman Chen Feng speaks during an interview at the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Dalian, Liaoning province, China September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Wang, regarded as the architect of $50 billion acquisition spree, died on July 3 in what local police said appeared to be an accidental fall from a wall while posing for a photograph.

HNA said in a statement that the group’s board had decided that Chen would assume the duties of Wang. Adam Tan will continue to serve as chief executive officer, it said.