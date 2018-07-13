Late HNA chairman's stake in conglomerate to go to China-based charity: Caixin

BEIJING (Reuters) - Late HNA Group chairman Wang Jian’s 14.98 percent stake in the conglomerate will be donated to a China-based charity foundation that is already among the top shareholders of HNA, Caixin reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Hainan Province Cihang Charity Foundation already controls a 22.75 percent in the conglomerate, Caixin said in its report.

Wang died in France on July 3 from what local police said appeared to be an accidental fall from a wall while posing for a photograph.