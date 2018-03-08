HNA's Gategroup to handle catering for SunExpress

ZURICH (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group’s Gategroup unit has agreed with SunExpress to provide in-flight catering and provisioning services for the Turkish airline’s network that transports more than seven million passengers a year, Gategroup said.

Gate Gourmet staff, part of Swiss airline catering firm Gategroup Holdings, loads a trolley aboard an Airbus A320-214 airplane of Swiss airline at Zurich airport, Switzerland, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

It gave no financial terms for the contract, which took effect on Feb. 1. Gategroup said on Thursday it would deliver the service in partnership with Sancak Inflight Service.

HNA is in the process of floating Gategroup as it raises funds to help tackle a liquidity crunch after a flurry of acquisitions.