HNA explores sale of newly acquired CWT logistics unit: sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL] is in talks with banks to find a buyer for its CWT logistics firm just nine months after acquiring the Singaporean company in a $1 billion deal, six people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The sale, if completed, would be the latest in a series of divestments aimed at slashing debt at the aviation-to-financial services conglomerate that is restructuring its far-flung operations.

The asset divestment drive follows HNA’s $50 billion worth of deal-making over the past few years, including hotels in the United States and a stake in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), that has sparked intense scrutiny.

For CWT, HNA is targeting a non-Chinese buyer, three of the people said. Another person familiar with the matter said only a part of CWT would be put up for sale.

The sources declined to be named as HNA’s talks with investment banks on finding a buyer were confidential.

A spokeswoman for HNA, which completed its $1.04 billion acquisition of CWT in December last year via a wholly owned subsidiary, declined to comment.