BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group is planning to sell properties worth $2.2 billion including office buildings and hotels across China, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The sales plan is part of the embattled conglomerate’s latest string of asset disposals to repay its debts, according to Bloomberg.