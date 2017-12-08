China's HNA says it is not selling assets 'blindly'

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL] is not selling assets “blindly” and has no plans to sell its stakes in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) or Hilton Worldwide (HLT.N) in the near future, a senior executive told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The HNA Group logo is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Zhao Quan, a board member of HNA Group, said in a telephone interview the conglomerate was adjusting its portfolio and recent asset sales had nothing to do with liquidity.

The news comes against the backdrop of a slew of repayment obligations and concerns about rising financing costs at the indebted airline-to-property conglomerate.