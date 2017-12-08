FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's HNA says it is not selling assets 'blindly'
December 8, 2017 / 2:54 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

China's HNA says it is not selling assets 'blindly'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL] is not selling assets “blindly” and has no plans to sell its stakes in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) or Hilton Worldwide (HLT.N) in the near future, a senior executive told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The HNA Group logo is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Zhao Quan, a board member of HNA Group, said in a telephone interview the conglomerate was adjusting its portfolio and recent asset sales had nothing to do with liquidity.

The news comes against the backdrop of a slew of repayment obligations and concerns about rising financing costs at the indebted airline-to-property conglomerate.

Reporting By Matthew Miller and Julie Zhu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
