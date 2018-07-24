Hochtief confirms outlook on strong order backlog

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German construction firm Hochtief (HOTG.DE) confirmed its outlook on Tuesday thanks to a rise in margins and sales in the second quarter and as the company’s order backlog increased by 7 percent.

FILE PHOTO: Workers of German construction company Hochtief stand next to the company's logo at a construction site in Essen, western Germany March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Sales increased by 1.2 percent in the quarter, to 5.94 billion euros ($6.95 billion), while net profit increased to 131 million euros, from 100.8 million euros in the year-earlier period.

Hochtief’s new orders fell 3.3 percent in the second quarter, to 6.08 billion euros, while its order backlog increased by 7 percent, to 45.58 billion euros, the company said.

Hochtief confirmed its guidance for an operational net profit in 2018 in the range of 470–520 million euros.