May 10, 2019 / 10:05 AM / in 2 hours

Hochtief posts 25% increase in first-quarter operating profit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A worker of German construction company Hochtief stands next to the company's logo at a construction site in Essen, western Germany March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Hochtief on Friday said it expected operating profit of between 640 to 680 million euros ($718.98 million - $763.91 million) in 2019 as the construction company’s operating profit rose by 25% in the first quarter.

Sales rose by 5% to 5.7 billion euros adjusted for currency effects, the company said in first-quarter results that were briefly posted on the website before being removed.

A spokesman for the company said he could not confirm that these were the final results for the quarter.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Michelle Martin

